Eradicator has released a new LP. it's acoustic and is called The Grandfather of Squash. That's self released and is out now. The release befits Metrosquash. as described by the Eradicator, "For Chicago youth who desire and deserve more, MetroSquash combines academic support, competitive squash, and enrichment to empower students to realize their potential and make their mark." You can check out the release below.