11 hours ago by John Gentile

Melvins will release a new EP in their Melvins 1983 incarnation. That version of the band includes Buzz Osborne on guitar, Dale Crover on Bass, and original member Mike Dillard on drums. The new EP is called Mullet and includes four tracks: "Fuck Around," "Bouncing Rick," "Caddy Daddy," and "Horse Faced Goon." That's out this fall via Amphetamine Reptile.

The last release under the 1983 persona was 2013's Tres Cabrones.