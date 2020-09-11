Don't Sleep announce 'No Sleep ‘Till Don’t Sleep Podcast'

East Coast hardcore band Don't Sleep has announced a limited run 5-episode podcast called No Sleep ‘Till Don’t Sleep Podcast. Bandmates Tony Bavaria and Garrett Rothman sits down and interviewed some contributors to their latest release, Turn The Tide. The first episode is out now and it features a conversation with Walter Schreifels (Gorilla Biscuits, Quicksand, Rival Schools, Youth of Today), whom produced several songs on the record, see below.

The podcast will feature discussions with Brian Mcternan, Dave Smalley, Carson Slovak, Grant McFarland and Chris Bavaria in future episodes.