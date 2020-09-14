The Casket Lottery announce new album

The Casket Lottery is back and will be releasing their first album in over 8 years. The album is called Short Songs For End Times and it will be out on November 6th through Wiretap Records/Big Scary Monsters/Second Nature Recordings. They released the first taste of new music called "Born Lonely" along with the announcement, see below.
Track listing
1. You Are A Knife
2. Big Heart/Closed Mind
3. More Blood
4. Sisyphus Blues
5. Born Lonely
6. Unalone
7. Everything is Broken
8. Feel Nothing
9. Trust As a Weapon
10. Sad Dream