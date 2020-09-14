The Queers: “Hong Fucking Kong”

"We came up with the title on tour in China. We were waiting in the airport for about 12 hours 'cause our flight kept getting delayed. But they told us to stay in the airport and not go find a hotel. Plus we'd cleared customs so we'd have to re-enter if we left. Someone said, 'where are we going next?' And another clown said, 'Hong Fucking Kong for all I know.' I made a mental note that it would be a good song title and voila!"