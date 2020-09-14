We are so pleased to bring to you a Punknews Exclusive premiere for Montreal based four piece Oakhearts. The band will be releasing a new digital four song EP called Triangles and Squares through Little Rocket Records on September 14th. To announce the release the band recorded three of their new songs live at Breakglass Studios to support the new EP. Today we have their first, "Triangles and Squares” along with the launch of the pre-order for the EP. See below to check out the video and you can click here to grab a copy of the EP.