Iggy Pop lets PETA use “Free” in campaign video

Iggy Pop has allowed PETA the right to use his song "Free" in connection with their campaign. The video shows animals in laboratory test experiments while thw song serves as a backdrop. Through Peta, Iggy issued a statement: "Anyone can see the pain and terror in these monkeys' eyes. No one should have to suffer like this." The video features footage from PETA's investigations into National Institutes of Health's "monkey fright" tests, in which experiments are performed on monkeys. you can see the video below.