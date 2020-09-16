Lande Hekt of Muncie Girls announces solo album, releases song

by Em Moore
Lande Hekt of British punk band Muncie Girls has announced a solo album. The album is called Going to Hell and is due out January 22, 2021 via Get Better Records. Lande Hekt also released a new song called “Whiskey”. Lande Hekt released her solo EP Gigantic Disappointment in 2019. Check out the new song below.
Going To Hell tracklist:
1. Whiskey
2. 80 Days Of Rain
3. Hannover
4. Winter Coat
5. Undone
6. December
7. Stranded In Berlin
8. Impending Doom
9.Candle
10. Going To Hell
11. In The Darkness