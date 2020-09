Nova Twins release video for “Play Fair”

8 hours ago by Em Moore

London, UK based punk rock duo Nova Twins have released a music video for their song “Play Fair”. The video was directed by Harry Lindley. The song is off of their debut album Who Are The Girls? that was released earlier this year via 333 Wreckords Crew. Nova Twins will be touring next year around Europe and the UK with a handful of dates opening for Enter Shikari. Check out the video and tour dates below.