Nova Twins release video for "Play Fair"
London, UK based punk rock duo Nova Twins have released a music video for their song “Play Fair”. The video was directed by Harry Lindley. The song is off of their debut album Who Are The Girls? that was released earlier this year via 333 Wreckords Crew. Nova Twins will be touring next year around Europe and the UK with a handful of dates opening for Enter Shikari. Check out the video and tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 07, 2021DB StudioUtrecht, SR
Apr 08, 2021Blue ShellColonge, DE
Apr 09, 2021Dynamo Werk 21Zurich, CH
Apr 10, 2021Schon SchonMainz, DE
Apr 12, 2021Cafe V LesePrague, CZ
Apr 13, 2021CassiopeiaBerlin, DE
Apr 14, 2021GoldenerHamburg, DE
Apr 15, 2021Trix CafeAntwerp, BE
Apr 21, 2021Wedgewood RoomsPortsmouth, UK (w/support from The Cosmics)
Apr 22, 2021The MoonCardiff, UK (w/support from The Cosmics)
Apr 23, 2021Sunflower LoungeBirmingham, UK (w/support from The Cosmics)
Apr 24, 2021AatmaManchester, UK (w/support from The Cosmics)
Apr 26, 2021Sneaky Pete’sEdinburgh, UK (w/support from The Cosmics)
Apr 27, 2021Cluny 2Newcastle, UK (w/support from The Cosmics)
Apr 28, 2021WF StudioNorwich, UK (w/support from The Cosmics)
Apr 29, 2021Colours HoxtonLondon, UK (w/support from The Cosmics)
May 10, 2021Town HallMiddlesbrough, UK (supporting Enter Shikari)
May 12, 2021O2 AcademyBirmingham, UK (supporting Enter Shikari)
May 13, 2021Rock CityNottingham, UK (supporting Enter Shikari)
May 14, 2021Rock CityNottingham, UK (supporting Enter Shikari)
May 15, 2021Usher HallEdinburgh, UK (supporting Enter Shikari)
May 19, 2021Le Nouveau CasinoParis, FR
May 20, 2021Trix CafeStrasbourg, FR
Jun 09, 2021GuildhallSouthampton, UK (supporting Enter Shikari)
Jun 10, 2021Vicotria WarehouseManchester, UK (supporting Enter Shikari)
Jun 11, 2021Great HallCardiff, UK (supporting Enter Shikari)
Jun 12, 2021Alexandra PalaceLondon, UK (supporting Enter Shikari)
Jul 08, 20212000 TreesCheltenham, UK
Jul 10, 2021Festival De Poupet 2021Saint-malô-du-bois, FR
Jul 24, 2021Festival Art Sonic 2021Briouze, FR
Aug 20, 2021FM4 Frequency 2021Sankt Aegidi, AT
Sep 11, 2021Burn It Down Festival 2021Torquay, UK