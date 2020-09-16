Nova Twins release video for “Play Fair”

by Em Moore
London, UK based punk rock duo Nova Twins have released a music video for their song “Play Fair”. The video was directed by Harry Lindley. The song is off of their debut album Who Are The Girls? that was released earlier this year via 333 Wreckords Crew. Nova Twins will be touring next year around Europe and the UK with a handful of dates opening for Enter Shikari. Check out the video and tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 07, 2021
|DB Studio
|Utrecht, SR
|Apr 08, 2021
|Blue Shell
|Colonge, DE
|Apr 09, 2021
|Dynamo Werk 21
|Zurich, CH
|Apr 10, 2021
|Schon Schon
|Mainz, DE
|Apr 12, 2021
|Cafe V Lese
|Prague, CZ
|Apr 13, 2021
|Cassiopeia
|Berlin, DE
|Apr 14, 2021
|Goldener
|Hamburg, DE
|Apr 15, 2021
|Trix Cafe
|Antwerp, BE
|Apr 21, 2021
|Wedgewood Rooms
|Portsmouth, UK (w/support from The Cosmics)
|Apr 22, 2021
|The Moon
|Cardiff, UK (w/support from The Cosmics)
|Apr 23, 2021
|Sunflower Lounge
|Birmingham, UK (w/support from The Cosmics)
|Apr 24, 2021
|Aatma
|Manchester, UK (w/support from The Cosmics)
|Apr 26, 2021
|Sneaky Pete’s
|Edinburgh, UK (w/support from The Cosmics)
|Apr 27, 2021
|Cluny 2
|Newcastle, UK (w/support from The Cosmics)
|Apr 28, 2021
|WF Studio
|Norwich, UK (w/support from The Cosmics)
|Apr 29, 2021
|Colours Hoxton
|London, UK (w/support from The Cosmics)
|May 10, 2021
|Town Hall
|Middlesbrough, UK (supporting Enter Shikari)
|May 12, 2021
|O2 Academy
|Birmingham, UK (supporting Enter Shikari)
|May 13, 2021
|Rock City
|Nottingham, UK (supporting Enter Shikari)
|May 14, 2021
|Rock City
|Nottingham, UK (supporting Enter Shikari)
|May 15, 2021
|Usher Hall
|Edinburgh, UK (supporting Enter Shikari)
|May 19, 2021
|Le Nouveau Casino
|Paris, FR
|May 20, 2021
|Trix Cafe
|Strasbourg, FR
|Jun 09, 2021
|Guildhall
|Southampton, UK (supporting Enter Shikari)
|Jun 10, 2021
|Vicotria Warehouse
|Manchester, UK (supporting Enter Shikari)
|Jun 11, 2021
|Great Hall
|Cardiff, UK (supporting Enter Shikari)
|Jun 12, 2021
|Alexandra Palace
|London, UK (supporting Enter Shikari)
|Jul 08, 2021
|2000 Trees
|Cheltenham, UK
|Jul 10, 2021
|Festival De Poupet 2021
|Saint-malô-du-bois, FR
|Jul 24, 2021
|Festival Art Sonic 2021
|Briouze, FR
|Aug 20, 2021
|FM4 Frequency 2021
|Sankt Aegidi, AT
|Sep 11, 2021
|Burn It Down Festival 2021
|Torquay, UK