We are so pleased to bring to you a Punknews exclusive music video for the British melodic punk act Arms and Hearts. Arms and Hearts is the solo project of Steve Millar is set to release his upcoming debut album The Distance Between on November 13th, 2020. The album harks the likes of likes of Jared Hart, Brian Fallon and Chuck Ragan.
Today, we have the music video for "Out For Blood", see below.
Out for Blood is about no longer keeping toxic people in your life — the kind that cross the line one too many times. I wrote the chorus immediately after coming home from one particularly challenging evening. Speaking of which, the video was made by Fish Outta Water films and honestly it is up there as one of the worst days of my life. The end result was worth it thanks to the creativity of Fish Outta Water though. Being covered in fake blood outside in January is not my idea of a good time. It’s the first single off my upcoming album, ‘The Distance Between’ which is out November 13th. It’s all about aspirations, depressive periods and the evils of capitalism. I’d be so grateful if you gave some of your time to listen to it. – Steve Millar