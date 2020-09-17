We are so pleased to bring to you a Punknews exclusive music video for the British melodic punk act Arms and Hearts. Arms and Hearts is the solo project of Steve Millar is set to release his upcoming debut album The Distance Between on November 13th, 2020. The album harks the likes of likes of Jared Hart, Brian Fallon and Chuck Ragan.

Today, we have the music video for "Out For Blood", see below.