Check out the new video and album by Staring Problem!

Today, we are psyched to debut the new album and video by Chicago's Staring Problem!

This band is rad! On their new album, Eclipse, the band takes the ominous darkness of Bauhaus and shoots it up with the cool disdain from the likes of Honey Bane or Rubella Ballet. If you like punk rock, but often feel it's not quite spooky enough, or if you wish the Vivian Girls played around with black magick, here is the ticket.

Speaking to Punknews, drummer Alix Carl said: "We have lost a lot of the most important people to us in the last few years. We hope this record stands not only as a record of loss but as a memorial, and are grateful to have the opportunity to try and honor them in this way. This is our interpretation of a very long, pretty bad, and fucking weird time."

You can pick up the new album here and you can check it out below, right now!