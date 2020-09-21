London, UK based punk band Dream Nails have announced a UK tour for 2021. The band released their self-titled album, Dream Nails earlier this year on Dine Alone Records and Alcopop! Records. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 18, 2021
|Waterfront Studio
|Norwich, UK
|Mar 19, 2021
|The Bodega
|Nottingham, UK
|Mar 20, 2021
|Hyde Park Book Club
|Leeds, UK
|Mar 21, 2021
|The Fulford Arms
|York, UK
|Mar 23, 2021
|Tynemouth Surf Cafe
|North Shields, UK
|Mar 24, 2021
|The Hug and Pint
|Glasgow, UK
|Mar 25, 2021
|The Castle Hotel
|Manchester, UK
|Mar 26, 2021
|Muthers Studio
|Birmingham, UK
|Mar 27
|Heartbreakers
|Southampton, UK
|Mar 30, 2021
|Oslo Hackney
|London, UK
|Mar 31, 2021
|The Horn
|St Albans, UK
|Apr 01, 2021
|The Louisiana
|Bristol, UK
|Apr 02
|TBA
|Cardiff, UK