Dream Nails announce 2021 tour (UK)

Dream Nails
by Tours

London, UK based punk band Dream Nails have announced a UK tour for 2021. The band released their self-titled album, Dream Nails earlier this year on Dine Alone Records and Alcopop! Records. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 18, 2021Waterfront StudioNorwich, UK
Mar 19, 2021The BodegaNottingham, UK
Mar 20, 2021Hyde Park Book ClubLeeds, UK
Mar 21, 2021The Fulford ArmsYork, UK
Mar 23, 2021Tynemouth Surf CafeNorth Shields, UK
Mar 24, 2021The Hug and PintGlasgow, UK
Mar 25, 2021The Castle HotelManchester, UK
Mar 26, 2021Muthers StudioBirmingham, UK
Mar 27HeartbreakersSouthampton, UK
Mar 30, 2021Oslo HackneyLondon, UK
Mar 31, 2021The HornSt Albans, UK
Apr 01, 2021The LouisianaBristol, UK
Apr 02TBACardiff, UK