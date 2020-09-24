Kid You Not to release second LP

St. Augustine, Florida's Kid You Not have announced the details of their second full length. Thanks, I Hate It will arrive digitally worldwide October 30th via Deep Elm Records, with the vinyl being handled by Bypolar Records.

Kid You Not bassist Justin Pritchard spoke to Punknews briefly "The songs on this album resonate with what we believe a lot of people have felt this year in regards to struggles with mental health. It addresses those feelings of depression, loss and uncertainty." You can check out the teaser video below.