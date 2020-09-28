Fred Perry stops selling Polo shirt associated with Proud Boys in North America

Recently, in a statement, Fred Perry stated that for the time being, they will not be selling that design in North America. They also made it clear that they in no way support the proud boy movement. You can read the company's statement below.

Launched in the 1940s, Fred Perry is an English clothing manufacturer that has been somewhat associated with punk and oi since the start of the genre. More recently, in North America, the proud boy movement has adopted a specific Fred Perry design as an unofficial uniform. The shirt described as "Black/Yellow/Yellow twin tipped polo" has been increasingly worn by Proud Boys and other far right organizations.

Fred Perry statement:

Fred Perry does not support and is in no way affiliated with the Proud Boys.

It is incredibly frustrating that this group has appropriated our Black/Yellow/Yellow twin tipped shirt and subverted our Laurel Wreath to their own ends.

The Fred Perry shirt is a piece of British subcultural uniform, adopted by various groups of people who recognise their own values in what it stands for. We are proud of its lineage and what the Laurel Wreath has represented for over 65 years: inclusivity, diversity and independence. The Black/Yellow/Yellow twin tipped shirt has been an important part of that uniform since its introduction in the late 70s, and has been adopted generation after generation by various subcultures, without prejudice.

Despite its lineage, we have seen that the Black/Yellow/Yellow twin tipped shirt is taking on a new and very different meaning in North America as a result of its association with the Proud Boys. That association is something we must do our best to end. We therefore made the decision to stop selling the Black/Yellow/Yellow twin tipped shirt in the US from September 2019, and we will not sell it there or in Canada again until we’re satisfied that its association with the Proud Boys has ended.

To be absolutely clear, if you see any Proud Boys materials or products featuring our Laurel Wreath or any Black/Yellow/Yellow related items, they have absolutely nothing to do with us, and we are working with our lawyers to pursue any unlawful use of our brand.

Frankly we can’t put our disapproval in better words than our Chairman did when questioned in 2017:

“Fred was the son of a working class socialist MP who became a world tennis champion at a time when tennis was an elitist sport. He started a business with a Jewish businessman from Eastern Europe. It’s a shame we even have to answer questions like this. No, we don’t support the ideals or the group that you speak of. It is counter to our beliefs and the people we work with,” John Flynn, Fred Perry Chairman 2017

24th September 2020