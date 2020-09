23 hours ago by John Gentile

The resurrected Crisis is now streaming their new EP, Escalator. This follows a 7-inch single from earlier this year, which was their first studio release in about 38 years. The 2020 version of the band includes founding member Tony Wakeford, Clive Giblin, Lloyd James, and Aurora Lee. That;s out now via wooden Lung. You can hear it below.