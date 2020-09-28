Punks in Vegas' Emily Matview debuts photo exhibit

Anonymous Source, Posted by 21 hours ago Via anAnonymous Source, Posted by John Gentile

For the past decade or so, Emily Matview has taken photo and video of bands visitng Las vegas as Punks in Vegas. Recently, Matview debuted a new photo exhibit. It's called Explosion of silence and runs to November 17 at the Whitney Library Art Gallery on 5175 E Tropicana Ave. 89122. Band in the exhibit include Jeff Rosenstock, Mercy Music, blink-182, Off With Their Heads and Touche Amore. There is also live video of Laura Jane Grace of Against Me! at Beauty Bar. Other bands featured include Tigers Jaw, AFI, Matt and Kim, Illicitor, Masked Intruder, Rise Against, Kid Meets Cougar, Kat Kalling, TheCore., Yotam, Bayside, Proper., Phoebe Bridgers, Andrew WK, The Chinkees, Fall Out Boy, Tiny Stills, Rayner, Lawrence Arms and Be Like Max.