51 minutes ago by Em Moore

Lande Hekt of UK based punk band Muncie Girls has released a video for her song “Whiskey”. The video was directed by Martin “gingerdope” Wisniewska. The song is off of her upcoming solo album Going to Hell due out January 22, 2021 via Get Better Records. Lande Hekt released her solo EP Gigantic Disappointment in 2019. Check out the video below.