Excited to finally announce what we’ve been working on for the past few months. Next week on October 1st at 8pm (est) we’re going live on our YouTube channel with 8 brand new sets playing in a random order back to back. During the livestream we will be doing a raffle of a bunch of cool merch, art, gift cards (more info coming later). 100% of all the money is being donated to the ACLU & NAACP Legal Defense Fund. The show will be completely free to watch so we strongly suggest you donate to these great causes. We are excited to finally show off some new sets from some of our favorite bands from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton area. Also want to thank our good friends @kaitisthereason and @cemeterytapes for helping us put this together. Flyer by @chrism.wilson

