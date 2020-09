1 day ago by John Gentile

MDC has released an acoustic album (Frontman Dave Dictor and other band members have performed acoustic for years and have also released a few acoustic 7-inchers). The new release is called Millions Of Dead Cowboys and it includes some reworked MDC classics and a few new songs. On this release, the band is made up of Dictor and Mike Smith. That's out now via Twisted Chords records in Germany.