Beastie Boys to release new greatest hits comp

Beastie Boys will release a new greatest hits compilation on October 23. It's simply titled Music and it's out via Capitol/Universal. The Cd and vinyl versions have slightly different tracklists. You can see that below.
Music vinyl version
LP1
A-Side
1. Fight For Your Right
2. Brass Monkey
3. No Sleep Till Brooklyn
4. Paul Revere
5. Hold It Now, Hit It
B-Side
1. Shake Your Rump
2. Shadrach
3. Hey Ladies
4. Pass The Mic
5. So What'Cha Want
LP2
C-Side
1. Jimmy James
2. Sure Shot
3. Root Down
4. Sabotage
5. Get It Together
D-Side
1. Body Movin'
2. Intergalactic
3. Ch-Check It Out
4. Make Some Noise
5. Don't Play No Game That I Can't Win
Music CD version
So What’cha Want
Paul Revere
Shake Your Rump
Make Some Noise
Sure Shot
Intergalactic
Ch-Check It Out
FFYR
Pass The Mic
Don’t Play No Game
Body Movin
Sabotage
Hold It Now, Hit It
Shadrach
Root Down
Brass Monkey
Get It Together
Jimmy James
Hey Ladies
No Sleep