Beastie Boys to release new greatest hits comp

Beastie Boys will release a new greatest hits compilation on October 23. It's simply titled Music and it's out via Capitol/Universal. The Cd and vinyl versions have slightly different tracklists. You can see that below.

Music vinyl version

LP1

A-Side

1. Fight For Your Right

2. Brass Monkey

3. No Sleep Till Brooklyn

4. Paul Revere

5. Hold It Now, Hit It

B-Side

1. Shake Your Rump

2. Shadrach

3. Hey Ladies

4. Pass The Mic

5. So What'Cha Want

LP2

C-Side

1. Jimmy James

2. Sure Shot

3. Root Down

4. Sabotage

5. Get It Together

D-Side

1. Body Movin'

2. Intergalactic

3. Ch-Check It Out

4. Make Some Noise

5. Don't Play No Game That I Can't Win

Music CD version

So What’cha Want

Paul Revere

Shake Your Rump

Make Some Noise

Sure Shot

Intergalactic

Ch-Check It Out

FFYR

Pass The Mic

Don’t Play No Game

Body Movin

Sabotage

Hold It Now, Hit It

Shadrach

Root Down

Brass Monkey

Get It Together

Jimmy James

Hey Ladies

No Sleep