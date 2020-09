In 1995, Pearl Harbour of '80s new wave act Pearl Harbour and the Explosions released a solo record called Here Comes Trouble. For that release, East Bay Ray of Dead Kennedys played lead guitar. The other musicians on the album were Lee Vilensky on bass, Mike Hunter on drums, and Stinky Le Pew on rhythm guitar. This week, East Bay Ray re-released the album digitally. You can hear it below.