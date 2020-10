Dayglo anarcho-punkers Rubella Ballet are going to release an archival release. It's called Radio Sessions 1982-2018 and the physical version is out in December via Rotator/Advance Records. The material includes two Peel sessions from 1982 and 1983 and an LA radio session from 2018 and was remastered by the band's Sid Truelove. You can hear the album below.