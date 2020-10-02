We are delighted to bring to you a Punknews Exclusive premiere for Toronto's melodic punks Tragic Hearts. The band have crafted a collection of summer anthems they would like to call Daylight. The release is the second installment of a two part concept album that was released in September 2020. Today, we have the lyric video for one of the singles off of the release, "Freedom's Not Dead", see below.
"….Daylight is the second installment of a two-part concept record that finds the band exploring the dissolution of a relationship through the perspective of a cynical central figure, struggling to keep themselves above rock bottom. While the first EP traces a variety of experiences on the journey, in the end the principal character finds himself numb and nihilistic. The second EP flips things around, and eventually the lead finds himself redeemed from the past. Each song offers a little stop along that passage, for better or worse…." -Tragic Hearts