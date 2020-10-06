Billie Joe Armstrong announces “No Fun Mondays” cover album

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day has announced that he will be releasing a No Fun Mondays album. The album collects the cover songs that he has put out since COVID-19 lockdown began and will be out November 27 via Reprise/Warner Records. The album is available on vinyl, CD, and digitally. Green Day released Father of All Motherfuckers earlier this year and will be heading out on tour next year along with Fall Out Boy and Weezer. Check out the tracklist below.