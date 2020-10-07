We are thrilled to bring to you a Punknews Exclusive video premiere of Moral Mazes. This super group features Michael Feerick (Amusement Parks on Fire), Jeff Dean (Airstream Futures, The Bomb, All Eyes West, Dead Ending), Darren Zentek (Office of Future Plans) and J. Robbins (Jawbox, Burning Airlines). The group is set to release their second 7-inch record on Friday, November 6th, 2020 though Little Rocket Records and Rad Girl Friend Records. The release will feature two new songs, "Gold Beach Fortress" and "Illinoise by Numbers". You can see below to check out the first single from the release and click here to grab a copy of the limited 7-inch release in the US and here in the UK.