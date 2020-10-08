Adolescents to release covers album

The Adolescents will release a new album on October 23 via Kung Fu/Cleopatra records. It's an early punk and pre-prunk covers album and is called Russian Spider Dump. The release is the band's first LP since the passing of bassist and founding member Steve Soto. Brad Logan of f-minus and Leftover Crack is now in the band on bass. The band covers Redd Kross, the Germs, The Dils, Dickies, Spirit and a lot more. You can see the track list below.