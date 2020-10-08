Milwaukee's Cairns unveils new video for “Shiver”

Here's what the Larkin had to say about "Shiver:"

Lyrically, this song loosely follows the narrative of a high-speed close car crash, a "near death experience," in which an impact was avoided due to only luck, or timing, or instinct, the memory of which then is quickly repressed and its significance forgotten. It describes the difficulty in extracting experiences like this from memory in a way that encapsulates it accurately. Its significance depends on not what happened, but what could or maybe should have.

Sonically, the goal was to accurately capture the nylon string guitar and vocals and nest those elements within some electric guitar harmonic support and a reverb-y background. Also present are some experiments in synthesis and tape, which are blended in to create a mixture of organic and inorganic sounds.