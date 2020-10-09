Dead Kennedys remix “Chemical Warfare,” will re-release remixed debut in 2021

Today, East Bay Ray of Dead Kennedys released a remixed version of the DK classic "Chemical Warfare." (Note, that's remixed in the sense that the individual tracks from the original song have been sharped and mixed again, and not in the sense that the song was edited together with new recordings from a different source as the term is usually used with Hip Hop or Pop recordings). East bay Ray also added that he is planning on remixing the entire Fresh Fruit for Rotting Vegetables album for release in 2021.

Ray stated: "Fresh Fruit For Rotting Vegetables is being remixed from the original multi-track tapes, with help from renowned mix engineer Chris Lord-Alge. The first track to benefit from this treatment is ‘Chemical Warfare’ (originally the last track on Side 1), which will be released to stream and download via Cherry Red and Manifesto on October 9, 2020.

While the original mix was cool for 1980, the band felt it would benefit from a fuller sound at the bottom end (i.e. more powerful bass and drums). The new version does just that, taking the music from 2D to 3D. Bassist Klaus Flouride, guitarist East Bay Ray and original drummer Ted think this new mix is excellent, adding depth without losing any of its original energy. In contrast, Jello Biafra thinks the new mix is "terrible." But the band’s message has always been “think for yourself”, to not let others tell you what to think. Klaus, Ray and Ted wanted to allow the fans to decide for themselves. But don’t worry, the original 1980 mix will remain available."

As you likely know, original Dead Kennedys singer Jello Biafra, who sings on the album, hasn't been in the band since the mid '80s and is not invovled in this project. Hear the new mix of "Chemical Warfare" below.