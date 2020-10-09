Check out the new video by Expert Timing!

Punknews is happy to debut a new video from Expert Timing. Expert Timing is from Orlando, Florida, and describe their sound as Bubblegrunge Power Pop. They are comprised of the husband/wife team of Jeff (vocals/guitar) and Katrina Snyder (vocals/bass), and drummer Gibran Colbert. "Gravity" comes from the Whichever, Whatever EP, which was recently released on Count Your Lucky Stars Records.

Snyder spoke to Punknews about the video: "We’re very lucky to have a lot of creative friends, so when we were trying to figure out what we wanted to do for a video, we asked our longtime friend Ben if he could help us out. We gave him carte blanche just knowing he would come up with something amazing and he truly did. With little to no direction he managed to completely encapsulate the feeling of the song, and we couldn’t be happier with it."

Check out the video below.