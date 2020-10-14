Left Alone to release 7-inch with a lot of guests

Left Alone are releasing a new 7-inch. It's called "Mi Barrio." The track includes a number of guests including Tim Armstrong (Rancid) , Christian Merlin ( Chencha Berrinches) , Jesus Arriaga “Padrino" (Inspector), Miguel Rodriguez (South Central Skankers) , Efrem Schulz ( Death By Stereo) , Louie Perez lll ( Manic Hispanic) , Gilbert Pichardo (Manic Hispanic) , Gilbert Ascencio ( Cafe Con Tequila) , Señor Kalaca ( 8 Kalakas), Bernardo Leos (Los Kung Fu Monkeys) , and Mario Luna guitar (Viernes 13).

The b-side has not yet been announced. That's out in January via Road Dog and Smelvis records.