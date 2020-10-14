Green Day announce “Insomniac” 25th anniversary re-release

Green Day have announced that they will be re-releasing their 1995 album Insomniac for its 25th anniversary. The re-release includes a double LP with LP one being a remastered version of the album and LP two featuring live tracks from their 1996 show in Prague on side A and an etching on side B. Due to COVID-19 the vinyl will be available to ship March 2021. The band have also released tour footage from their 1995-1996 European tour and Prague show and officially released their 1996 performance of “Brain Stew” on MTV’s Hanging Out. Green Day released Father of All Motherfuckers earlier this year. Check out the videos below.