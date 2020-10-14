Hot Mulligan have announced rescheduled tour dates for North America. The shows will now take place in spring 2021. All previously purchased tickets will be honoured at the new dates except for Denver and Baltimore which will be refunded. Heart Attack Man, Meet Me @ The Altar, and Super American will be joining them as support. Hot Mulligan released you’ll be fine earlier this year via No Sleep Records. Check out the new tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 27, 2021
|Amsterdam
|Minneapolis, MN
|May 28, 2021
|Rino
|Kansas City, MO
|May 29, 2021
|Marquis Theater
|Denver, CO
|May 30, 2021
|Kilby Court
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Jun 01, 2021
|Vera
|Seattle, WA
|Jun 02, 2021
|Holocene
|Portland, OR
|Jun 04, 2021
|Cornerstone
|Berkeley, CA
|Jun 05, 2021
|Lodge Room
|Los Angeles, CA
|Jun 06, 2021
|Rebel Lounge
|Phoenix, AZ
|Jun 08, 2021
|Empire Control Room
|Austin, TX
|Jun 09, 2021
|Ellum Art Co
|Dallas, TX
|Jun 10, 2021
|Odyssey Lounge
|Springfield, MO
|Jun 11, 2021
|The End
|Nashville, TN
|Jun 12, 2021
|Purgatory
|Atlanta, GA
|Jun 13, 2021
|Soundbar
|Orlando, FL
|Jun 15, 2021
|Motorco
|Durham, NC
|Jun 16, 2021
|Union Stage
|Washington, DC
|Jun 17, 2021
|The Foundry
|Philadelphia, PA
|Jun 18, 2021
|Webster Underground
|Hartford, CT
|Jun 19, 2021
|Brighton Music Hall
|Boston, MA
|Jun 20, 2021
|Bowery Ballroom
|New York, NY
|Jun 22, 2021
|Rec Room
|Buffalo, NY
|Jun 23, 2021
|Velvet Underground
|Toronto, ON
|Jun 24, 2021
|Thunderbird
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Jun 25, 2021
|Beachland
|Cleveland, OH
|Jun 26, 2021
|Saint Andrews Hall
|Detroit, MI
|Jun 27, 2021
|Bottom Lounge
|Chicago, IL