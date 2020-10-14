Hot Mulligan announce 2021 tour dates

by Tours

Hot Mulligan have announced rescheduled tour dates for North America. The shows will now take place in spring 2021. All previously purchased tickets will be honoured at the new dates except for Denver and Baltimore which will be refunded. Heart Attack Man, Meet Me @ The Altar, and Super American will be joining them as support. Hot Mulligan released you’ll be fine earlier this year via No Sleep Records. Check out the new tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 27, 2021AmsterdamMinneapolis, MN
May 28, 2021RinoKansas City, MO
May 29, 2021Marquis TheaterDenver, CO
May 30, 2021Kilby CourtSalt Lake City, UT
Jun 01, 2021VeraSeattle, WA
Jun 02, 2021HolocenePortland, OR
Jun 04, 2021CornerstoneBerkeley, CA
Jun 05, 2021Lodge RoomLos Angeles, CA
Jun 06, 2021Rebel LoungePhoenix, AZ
Jun 08, 2021Empire Control RoomAustin, TX
Jun 09, 2021Ellum Art CoDallas, TX
Jun 10, 2021Odyssey LoungeSpringfield, MO
Jun 11, 2021The EndNashville, TN
Jun 12, 2021PurgatoryAtlanta, GA
Jun 13, 2021SoundbarOrlando, FL
Jun 15, 2021MotorcoDurham, NC
Jun 16, 2021Union StageWashington, DC
Jun 17, 2021The FoundryPhiladelphia, PA
Jun 18, 2021Webster UndergroundHartford, CT
Jun 19, 2021Brighton Music HallBoston, MA
Jun 20, 2021Bowery BallroomNew York, NY
Jun 22, 2021Rec RoomBuffalo, NY
Jun 23, 2021Velvet UndergroundToronto, ON
Jun 24, 2021ThunderbirdPittsburgh, PA
Jun 25, 2021BeachlandCleveland, OH
Jun 26, 2021Saint Andrews HallDetroit, MI
Jun 27, 2021Bottom LoungeChicago, IL