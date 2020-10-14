Movin In Stereo : “No Plan B”

We are pleased to bring to you a Punknews Exclusive premiere for Swedish punks Movin In Stereo. The band is set to release a new single through Wiretap Records later this week. See below to check out the music video for the single, "No Plan B". You can pre-save the single by clicking here.
"No Plan B was inspired by a conversation Scott (singer) had with Brendan Scholz of the band Mercy Music while the two bands were touring together. A realisation that the both had only ever followed their passion for music without anything stable to fall back on. Without a Plan B.”