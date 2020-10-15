Dan Vapid, Jen Pop and Poli Van Dam to play T1 Fest

by Festivals & Events

T1 Fest just announced a livestream event on October 24, 2020. The event will be hosted by James VanOsdol of Car Con Carne podcast and will feature performances by Dan Vapid of Dan Vapid, Jen Pop and Poli Van Dam of The Bombpops, The Radio Buzzkills, Death and Memphis, The Usuals, CapGun Heroes, Haley and the Crushers, and The Lettermans. The event will be taking donations to support the JDRF as they continue to lead the fight against type 1 diabetes (T1D). You can click here to RSVP to the live stream.