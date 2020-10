, Posted by Polyvinyl 18 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Chris Farren has released a new song called “FALL IN LOVE2NIGHT”. The song is available as part of a two-song single along with “Phantom Friend”. The single is available digitally now and will also be available as a 7-inch via Polyvinyl Records. Physical copies will be available in November. Chris Farren released Born Hot in 2019. Check out the song below.