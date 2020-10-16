Jello Biafra and the Guantanamo School Of Medicine release brand new LP

Jello Biafra and The Guantanamo School of Medicine have detailed and released their new LP in a surprise midnight post. The album is called Tea Party Revenge Porn and it's the band's first LP in 7 years. It follows White People and the Damage Done from 2013/

While a few early singles were released, the release date of the LP was not previously announced. The album is out now digitally via Alternative Tentacles. Physical copies will be available in January 2021. Check it out below.