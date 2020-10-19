New Model Army to throw show for 40th anniversary

On October 24, 2020, New Model Army will throw an online show to celebrate their 40th anniversary. The band stated: "On 23rd October 1980 New Model Army played their first gig; it has been a wonderful, long, creative and eventful forty-year journey! We had planned a lot of things to mark our 40th birthday, most of which have necessarily been postponed into next year, but by way of celebration we will be doing a one-off concert on the 24th October this year, which will be performed live and be broadcast online simultaneously around the world - a shared experience for everyone who has ever loved the band."

Virtual tickets are available from the band directly.