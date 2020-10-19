GWAR to play 'Scumdogs' 30th Anniversary show

On October 30, GWAR will play an online show celebrating the 30th anniversary of their seminal Scumdogs of the Universe album (which was recently re-released). The band mentioned that semi-retired Scumdog soldier Sexecutioner will be at the show. The band did not mention if they had a particular set planned for the evening, but being as though it's the 30th anniversary of the band's breakthrough albums, it's likely they will play a lot of songs from that album. Virtual tickets are being sold by the band directly.