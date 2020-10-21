The Damned have announced that they will be touring the UK in July 2021. This tour will feature the original lineup of the band with Brian James, Dave Vanian, Rat Scabies, and Captain Sensible. Tickets go on sale October 23. The Damned released their EP The Rockfield Files earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jul 09, 2021
|Eventim Apollo
|London, UK
|Jul 16, 2021
|O2 Academy
|Birmingham, UK
|Jul 17, 2021
|O2 Academy
|Glasgow, UK
|Jul 18, 2021
|O2 Apollo
|Manchester, UK