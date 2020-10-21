Original four Damned members to reunite for four shows

by Tours

The Damned have announced that they will be touring the UK in July 2021. This tour will feature the original lineup of the band with Brian James, Dave Vanian, Rat Scabies, and Captain Sensible. Tickets go on sale October 23. The Damned released their EP The Rockfield Files earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jul 09, 2021Eventim ApolloLondon, UK
Jul 16, 2021O2 AcademyBirmingham, UK
Jul 17, 2021O2 AcademyGlasgow, UK
Jul 18, 2021O2 ApolloManchester, UK