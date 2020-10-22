The Bronx and their mariachi alter-ego Mariachi El Bronx have announced a live streaming event this Halloween. The band will be steaming a one hour intimate concert. “The Bronx and Mariachi El Bronx Halloween Dead Stream!” will premiere worldwide on October 30th at 8 PM EST, 5 PM PST and 1 AM in the UK and will run though the Halloween weekend. Tickets are on sale now, click here to grab yours.