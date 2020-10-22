Check out “Die Pigs, Die!” by Vulgarian!

Hold on to your head or it might get ripped off! Today, we are debuting the nasty new track by Denver's Vulgarian!

I mean, really, the title of "Die Pigs, Die!" tells you all you need to know. This is mega jacked up, mega heavy, mega savage hardcore punk that breaks down into sludge metal. It's got growled vocals. It's got riffs that splits Lincoln Town cars in two. We could tell you that there are traces of Annihilation Time, Dystopia, and Celtic Frost, but who cares about that? This is a pissed off tune for a pissed off time period.

The album comes out October 30, but you can have your brains mashed in 97 seconds below, right now.