The Sonder Bombs announce new album, release music video

Cleveland based rock band Sonder Bombs have announced a new album. The album is called Clothbound and will be out January 29, 2021 via Take This To Heart Records. The band have also released a music video for their new song “Crying is Cool”. The video was directed by Benjamin Lieber. The Sonder Bombs released MODERN FEMALE ROCKSTAR in 2018. Check out the video below.