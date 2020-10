6 hours ago by Em Moore

Baltimore based punk band Pinkshift have released a new digital single. The single has two new songs “Rainwalk” and “Toro”. These songs join “On Thin Ice” and “i’m gonna tell my therapist on you” that were released earlier this year. Pinkshift were set to release their EP earlier this year but it has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Check out the songs below.