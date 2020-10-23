Check out the new album by Vicious Dreams!

Today, we are psyched to debut the new track Vicious Dreams!

This record rips. The Orlando band takes a juiced up punk charge and mixes in a little bit of dark poppiness. Throughout the LP, the band is high energy and ragged- but despite their jagged exterior, the core music is two minute pop perfection. Check out "I'm alive." In another universe, it could have just as easily been a Martha and the Vandellas track… and in another, a Misfits tune. You will dig this, people.

You can pre-order the new album right here and you can check out the new track below, right now!