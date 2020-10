1 day ago by Em Moore

We Are The Union have released a music video for their covers of “You’re Dead / Vampire Ska”. The video was directed by Chris Graue. "You're Dead" is off of Norma Tanega's 1966 album Walkin' My Cat Named Dog and "Vampire Ska" is off of Horny Toad's 1996 album Thirteen. We Are The Union released Self Care in 2018. Check out the video below.