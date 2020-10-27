Union of Musicians and Allied Workers demand spotify change business model

The Union of Musicians and Allied Workers are a union of "music workers, including musicians, DJs, producers, road crew, and others" that have joined together to improve musican rights and further other causes. Recently, they announced the “Justice at Spotify” campaign.

The core demands of the campaign are: "a per-stream royalty rate of at least one cent, paid via a user-centric payment model; transparency in contracts and deals with labels (some of which guarantee favorable terms to majors at the expense of smaller, independent labels); the elimination of “payola,” or pay-to-play arrangements on Spotify’s curated playlists; listed credits for all labor involved in recordings; and an end to lawsuits targeting artists." The current spotify licensing model is described as a "pro rata system to assign portions of the total royalty pool (generated by paid user subscriptions and ad dollars) to rights holders based on the portion of total streams the work they own generates".

Musicians that have signed the campaign (but are not neccessarilly in the union) include: Downtown Boys, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Ted Leo, Empress Of’s Lorely Rodriguez, Moor Mother, Zola Jesus, Palehound, Deerhoof, Jay Som, Frankie Cosmos, WHY?, Sad13, Fugazi’s Guy Picciotto, Sheer Mag, Ezra Furman, Amber Coffman, and more.