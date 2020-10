22 hours ago by John Gentile

Chumbawamba's Danbert Nobacon and Kira Wood Cramer have released a video for "G.O.P. spells… Fascism." That's a version of "G.O.P. spells Gutting our planet" off Mesmerica - Expect a Circus from earlier this year. The video also includes Anna Dooley: violin, Clay Ashford: bass, Loren Boley: drums, Gregory Miles: electric guitar, Steve Kamke: percussion, and Mell Dettmer: synth. Check out the video below.