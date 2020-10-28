Portrayal of Guilt announce new album, release music video

Texas hardcore band Portrayal of Guilt have announced a new album. The album is called We Are Always Alone and will be out January 29, 2021 via Closed Casket Activities. The band have released a music video for their two new songs “It’s Already Over” and “Masochistic Oath”. The video was directed by Craig Murray. Portrayal of Guilt released Let Pain Be Your Guide in 2018. Check out the video below.