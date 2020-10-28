Blood From The Soul release “Calcified Youth" video

Blood From The Soul, made up of Shane Embury of Napalm Death, Jacob Bannon of Converge, Dirk Verbeuren of Megadeth, and Jesper Liveröd of Nasum, have released a video for their song “Calcified Youth". The video was directed by Chariot Of Black Moth. The song is off of the band’s upcoming album DSM-5 due out November 13 via Deathwish Records. Blood From The Soul released To Spite The Gland That Bleeds in 1993 with their original line-up of Shane Embury and Lou Koller of Sick of It All. Check out the video below.