Midwestern punks Heart and Lung have signed to Red Scare. The label will be re-issuing their first album You Wanna Know The Truth? and releasing a new record called Twistin' The Knife Away sometime in 2021. The band will be playing this Saturday on "The Fest That Never Was", the live streaming event hosted by the folks at Gainesville, FL The FEST. The event can be streamed on The Fest's Facebook page.